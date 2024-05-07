MP: Three major candidates of Morena Lok sabha seat kept under house arrest in police line for peaceful voting

Morena district administration on Tuesday kept three major candidates of Morena parliamentary seat under house arrest in police lines here in view of peaceful voting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress' Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramesh Chandra Garg were kept under house arrest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan himself is present with them.

The move was taken for the sake of peaceful voting in the Morena parliamenatry constituency. Meanwhile, SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan told ANI "The voting is going on peacefully and we are continuously monitoring the area. We have checked the sensitive polling booths and there is no issue anywhere."

When asked about candidates being detained, the officer said, "We are not detaining anyone. The candidates decided through mutual understanding that there should not be any issue. There has been a system here that the police make arrangements here in police lines, they (candidates) come, sit together, and stay here during the voting. And then they cast their vote towards the end and there is no issue." Initially, the police called candidates of the main parties and later when they (candidates) put their point for any specific independent candidate then the police called them too here, the officer further added.

Congress candidate from Morena Lok Sabha seat Satyapal Singh Sikarwar told ANI, "The reason to come here in the police lines is that I spoke to the SP yesterday night. He said that there should be peaceful voting in Morena and leaders of main parties have to be with the police in the Police lines. I always say Congress believes in democracy. This is a democracy and nobody can detain candidates. We are cooperating with the system. I came here myself." On the other hand, BSP candidate Ramesh Chandra Garg told ANI, "This is the first election of my life. I don't even know the electoral process. The SP called me yesterday and asked me to come to the police lines at 7 am. So, I came to understand why I had been called. I am yet to vote."

He also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. Nine parliamentary seats- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- are undergoing polling in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am in the state.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

