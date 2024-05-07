Left Menu

MP: Three major candidates of Morena Lok sabha seat kept under house arrest in police line for peaceful voting

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress' Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramesh Chandra Garg were kept under house arrest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan himself is present with them.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:58 IST
MP: Three major candidates of Morena Lok sabha seat kept under house arrest in police line for peaceful voting
BJP nominee Shivmangal Singh Tomar (L), BSP's Ramesh Chandra Garg (M) and Congress' Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (R) sitting in police lines (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Morena district administration on Tuesday kept three major candidates of Morena parliamentary seat under house arrest in police lines here in view of peaceful voting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Shivmangal Singh Tomar, Congress' Satyapal Singh Sikarwar and Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ramesh Chandra Garg were kept under house arrest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan himself is present with them.

The move was taken for the sake of peaceful voting in the Morena parliamenatry constituency. Meanwhile, SP Shailendra Singh Chouhan told ANI "The voting is going on peacefully and we are continuously monitoring the area. We have checked the sensitive polling booths and there is no issue anywhere."

When asked about candidates being detained, the officer said, "We are not detaining anyone. The candidates decided through mutual understanding that there should not be any issue. There has been a system here that the police make arrangements here in police lines, they (candidates) come, sit together, and stay here during the voting. And then they cast their vote towards the end and there is no issue." Initially, the police called candidates of the main parties and later when they (candidates) put their point for any specific independent candidate then the police called them too here, the officer further added.

Congress candidate from Morena Lok Sabha seat Satyapal Singh Sikarwar told ANI, "The reason to come here in the police lines is that I spoke to the SP yesterday night. He said that there should be peaceful voting in Morena and leaders of main parties have to be with the police in the Police lines. I always say Congress believes in democracy. This is a democracy and nobody can detain candidates. We are cooperating with the system. I came here myself." On the other hand, BSP candidate Ramesh Chandra Garg told ANI, "This is the first election of my life. I don't even know the electoral process. The SP called me yesterday and asked me to come to the police lines at 7 am. So, I came to understand why I had been called. I am yet to vote."

He also appealed to the voters to exercise their franchise in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. Nine parliamentary seats- Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh and Betul- are undergoing polling in the third phase of LS polls on May 7 from 7 am in the state.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The fourth, which is the last phase of LS polls in the state, will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024