Left Menu

Jio welcomes Centre's reforms to strengthen Indian telecom sector

Welcoming the reforms and relief package announced by the Government of India on Wednesday, Jio said timely step will help in strengthening India's telecom sector.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:01 IST
Jio welcomes Centre's reforms to strengthen Indian telecom sector
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming the reforms and relief package announced by the Government of India on Wednesday, Jio said timely step will help in strengthening India's telecom sector. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved nine structural reforms and five process reforms in the telecom sector.

In an official statement, the company said reforms announced by the government will accelerate the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision and enable India's transformation into the world's leading digital society. "Jio's mission is to bring the fruits of the digital revolution to 1.35 billion Indians. Guided by this mission, we have ensured that Indians have the highest quality and the highest quantity data access anywhere in the world, at the most affordable prices. The government's telecom sector reforms will encourage us to bring newer and greater benefits to our customers," the company said.

Announcing the reform, the government said these are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect the interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). Commenting on the occasion, Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, thanked Prime Minister for this bold initiative and said, "Telecom sector is one the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society, I welcome the Government of India's announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India."

The company added that it looks forward to working with the Government of India and other industry players in reaching all the goals and milestones of the Digital India vision, "so that we can collectively make every sector of the economy productive and enhance the Ease of Living for every Indian." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021