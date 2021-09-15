Left Menu

TheSuperSol founder Aleem Ahmad launches IT management software to help businesses run smoothly

A leading IT service provider, TheSuperSol has recently launched an IT management software to help organisations in increasing their business agility by automating device management processes and shortening their deployment times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:41 IST
TheSuperSol founder launches IT management software. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/ATK): A leading IT service provider, TheSuperSol has recently launched an IT management software to help organisations in increasing their business agility by automating device management processes and shortening their deployment times. The newly launched IT software in the market will enable firms with data visibility, device access, and automated processes that are needed to increase speed, accuracy and scale. With the proper management tools, IT teams can handle more users, devices, and locations than before without sacrificing quality or responsiveness. The software additionally prevents businesses and firms from unauthorized access to devices and tightly controls the operations authorized users can perform on them. It further provides the ability to manage the firmware on the IT devices so the latest versions are being used to ensure security.

As IT builds for tomorrow's needs, it is crucial to have a management platform built on open standards and APIs. Thus, the easy to use software is extensible and easy to integrate into IT systems and have an adaptable and scalable architecture to handle the dynamic markets. These types of IT management ecosystems allow organizations to support user and device growth flexibly and rapidly, including use cases where workers need 4K streaming access. Speaking about their new software, Founder Aleem Ahmad says, "The influx of 5G, Internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence/machine learning is driving explosive growth of compute, network, and storage at the edge. We at TheSuperSol are ensuring to create a protected ecosystem that can help organizations gain visibility into health and status and can remotely manage and control their devices from anywhere, anytime ensuring the smooth delivery of business".

A meticulous and industrious web mobile application developer possessing extensive knowledge of Android, iOS & Windows application development, and software development, Aleem Ahmad holds more than 9 years of extensive experience in troubleshooting, system design and development. Being a stalwart professional capable of simulating the performance of applications and software, he is a persistent professional proficient in programming languages like C++ and PHP.

Being a leading IT operating platform, TheSuperSol is an integrated network management platform that helps large enterprises, service providers, and SMEs manage their data centers & IT infrastructure efficiently and cost effectively. The best comprehensive & powerful ITarian IT operating platform helps you simplify in operations, boost productivity, and to better utilize IT resources. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

