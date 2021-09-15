Revised PLI Scheme "all inclusive": Ashok Leyland MD&CEO

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI): The revised PLI Scheme announced by the Centre is ''all inclusive'' and provides a huge opportunity for exports to grow, Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, Managing Director and CEO, Vipin Sondhi said on Wednesday. The scheme is being announced at an 'opportune time' for India as the auto industry realigns its supply chain globally, he said in a company statement here.

“The Automotive PLI scheme of Rs 26,058 Crores launched by the Union Government is all-inclusive, Sondhi who is also the SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) Vice President, said.

The scheme provides incentives for incremental performance by the OEMs, as manufacturers move towards making India a strong hub for electric mobility while also looking at harnessing the potential of hydrogen energy for automotive applications.'', he said.

It would also support other advanced automotive technologies, he said. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 26,058 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities. The incentives will be provided over a five year period.

