Aeris Communications unveils enterprise voice solution

Aeris Communications on Wednesday launched an enterprise voice solution – Claerityai - that helps remove unwanted background noise from virtual meetings.

Designed for enterprises, Claerityai recognises the human speech of the speaker and eliminates other noises in the background, improving the quality of outbound and inbound voice conferences. It integrates with various collaboration tools like Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and similar tools.

''On the onset of the pandemic, businesses shifted to digital, and the virtual world became our real workplace. While we have been working remotely since the beginning as a global company, the shortcomings of collaboration tools in suppressing background noises during conference calls, voice echoes, bad voice quality, poor reception, distortion was bothering not only us but every enterprise,'' Aeris Communications President Rishi Bhatnagar said.

He added that the company conducted market research in India which included over 500 CXOs.

''...most of the Indians do not have infrastructure to work from home. So the Indian market played a very important role for this product...Audio echoes and voice clarity are common concerns impacting online conferencing,'' he said.

Claerityai improves audio quality in online meetings, eliminates distractions caused by background noise, and enhances experience in interactions.

''Target market is B2C in India, Asia Pacific and the African region right now. The specific verticals we are focusing on are IT, BPO, education and healthcare to start with. We will go to market, with direct sales, digital sales and working with influencers,'' Bhatnagar said.

He added that the pricing of the product in India ''will be for India''.

''We have been working in the Indian market, on the ground, since the last six years and are aware that ours is a very price-sensitive market. We will be very affordable, and our pricing for India will be for India. Our solution is powered with artificial intelligence which not only improves the noise cancellation but also does speech enhancement, much more than any of the competitive products available today,'' he said.

