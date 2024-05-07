"Joined BJP with 'clean slate' to fulfill social responsibility": Actor and TV Host Shekhar Suman

Popular actor and TV host Shekhar Suman, who joined hands with the Bhartiya Janata party on Monday said that he has come to the party with a "clean slate" and that he has joined it to fulfill his social responsibility in helping create a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to ANI, Shekhar Suman said, "I have joined the party with a clear mind and have come here with a clean slate. When you completely surrender you don't raise questions like what can you give me, whether I would be able to do it... When you are clear with that mindset, only then you can work dedicatedly with utter devotion and dedication."

"We all have a social responsibility, that's why I have come here. We discuss a lot about what's right and wrong but we need to join the system to bring about the change and that is why I have come up with this thought," he said. Adding further he said, "We have to see our country become a 'Viksit Bharat', we have to see our country on a global level and we have to feel proud to be an Indian and for that, we all should contribute to it. I have come here with this thought."

The actor and TV host joined the Bhartiya Janata party on Tuesday in the presence of party leader Vinod Tawde at party headquarters in Delhi. The actor thanked BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vinod Tawde, Anil Baluni, JP Nadda, and Anurag Thakur for inducting him into the party.

"Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly. I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here," Shekhar Suman said while addressing a Press conference in Delhi. "A person depends a lot upon his words and after a while words hold no importance because there is a difference between saying and doing things. I can sit here and give a speech as long as I want but it would hold no importance if I do no work," Suman said.

Although, this isn't the first venture into politics for the TV and film actor. Back in 2009, Suman ran for the Lok Sabha seat from Patna Sahib under the Congress banner, but faced defeat against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Shatrughan Sinha, securing third place in the election. Shekhar Suman, recently starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' which has become a much talked about series on Netflix.

Suman portrayed the character of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Heeramandi. Meanwhile, former Congress leader Radhika Khera also joined the BJP on Monday. She was presented with a warm welcome by the party's national president JP Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)