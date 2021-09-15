White House plans 'new system' for international travel
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday the United States is a developing a "new system for international travel" that will include new strong mitigation procedures like contact tracing.
Zients told the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board Wednesday the administration does not plan to immediately relax any travel restrictions because of COVID-19 Delta variant cases. "We are exploring considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States," Zients said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jeff Zients
- Delta
- United
- United States
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: 3 cases of Delta Plus AY 2 variant of coronavirus reported in Nainital
Delta Air Lines makes full vaccination a condition of employment for new hires
POLL-Oil price rise outlook stalls over Delta speed bump
Delta Air steps up hiring to deal with increased demand for air travel
Philippines' COVID-19 cases tops 2 million as Delta virus spreads