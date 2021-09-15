Left Menu

White House plans 'new system' for international travel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:01 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United States

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday the United States is a developing a "new system for international travel" that will include new strong mitigation procedures like contact tracing.

Zients told the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board Wednesday the administration does not plan to immediately relax any travel restrictions because of COVID-19 Delta variant cases. "We are exploring considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States," Zients said.

