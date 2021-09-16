UK's M&S to close 11 franchise stores in France after Brexit
British retailer Marks & Spencer said it would close all 11 franchise stores with partner SFH in France over the coming months after new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union hit product availability.
The group said nine franchise stores with partner Lagardere Travel Retail continue to trade and both parties continue to work closely on a sustainable future business model.
