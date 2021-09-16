Left Menu

Edtech co Emeritus to hire over 1,000 people this year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:30 IST
Edtech co Emeritus to hire over 1,000 people this year
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech company Emeritus on Thursday said it will hire over 1,000 professionals this year and also more than double the number of courses in its worldwide portfolio.

Currently, the company has more than 250 learning courses.

''In the last 12 months, we've grown rapidly with more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth. We're committed to hiring over 1,000 A+ talent to support our continued growth globally,'' Emeritus Co-Founder and CEO Ashwin Damera said in a statement.

The company also announced the launch of its Instructional Design Academy.

Emeritus, which recently closed its record-making USD 650 million Series E funding round, said the hiring will include more than 500 instructional designers to support its course creation this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021