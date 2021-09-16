Edtech co Emeritus to hire over 1,000 people this year

Edtech company Emeritus on Thursday said it will hire over 1,000 professionals this year and also more than double the number of courses in its worldwide portfolio.

Currently, the company has more than 250 learning courses.

''In the last 12 months, we've grown rapidly with more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth. We're committed to hiring over 1,000 A+ talent to support our continued growth globally,'' Emeritus Co-Founder and CEO Ashwin Damera said in a statement.

The company also announced the launch of its Instructional Design Academy.

Emeritus, which recently closed its record-making USD 650 million Series E funding round, said the hiring will include more than 500 instructional designers to support its course creation this year.

