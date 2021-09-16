LNJP’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti focuses on preparedness for Covid third wave

The preparedness for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is currently the key focus of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here, Samiti chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, Chadha discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations at a meeting with all HoDs of the hospital.

“Preparedness for COVID third wave, bed availability, machinery procurement, infrastructure development status and RWH implementation are the key focus of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

“The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital administration will ensure best facilities in the pediatric ward with stellar doctors, infrastructure and intensive care units, and ramp up the in-house oxygen production capacity,” he said.

Chadha, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, said the hospital is expediting the process of hiring doctors and paramedical staff via walk-ins against the sanctioned strength, and that the timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology will be laid out urgently.

“The Kejriwal government is doing its best to provide ample facilities to the people undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital. I am proud to say that treatment at this hospital is at par with some of the best private establishments in the country,” he said.

Stressing upon the need of waiting rooms for attendants, he said the waiting areas will provide peace and comfort keeping the psyche of the attendants in mind.

According to the statement, directions to get the approval of the pilot project of providing nutritious meals to patients’ attendants for only Rs 10 were also given during the meeting.

“Food is a basic necessity and should be given at a pocket friendly amount. We can also increase the OPD timings so that more patients can come and avail the treatment at one of Asia's biggest hospitals,” Chadha added.

PTI TRS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)