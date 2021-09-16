Left Menu

LNJP’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti focuses on preparedness for Covid third wave

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 19:30 IST
LNJP’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti focuses on preparedness for Covid third wave
  • Country:
  • India

The preparedness for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic is currently the key focus of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital here, Samiti chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Delhi government, Chadha discussed proper patient management and streamlining of operations at a meeting with all HoDs of the hospital.

“Preparedness for COVID third wave, bed availability, machinery procurement, infrastructure development status and RWH implementation are the key focus of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.

“The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital administration will ensure best facilities in the pediatric ward with stellar doctors, infrastructure and intensive care units, and ramp up the in-house oxygen production capacity,” he said.

Chadha, AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, said the hospital is expediting the process of hiring doctors and paramedical staff via walk-ins against the sanctioned strength, and that the timelines for purchase of CT scanner and digital radiology will be laid out urgently.

“The Kejriwal government is doing its best to provide ample facilities to the people undergoing treatment at LNJP hospital. I am proud to say that treatment at this hospital is at par with some of the best private establishments in the country,” he said.

Stressing upon the need of waiting rooms for attendants, he said the waiting areas will provide peace and comfort keeping the psyche of the attendants in mind.

According to the statement, directions to get the approval of the pilot project of providing nutritious meals to patients’ attendants for only Rs 10 were also given during the meeting.

“Food is a basic necessity and should be given at a pocket friendly amount. We can also increase the OPD timings so that more patients can come and avail the treatment at one of Asia's biggest hospitals,” Chadha added.

PTI TRS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021