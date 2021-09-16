Miscreants threaten journalist to vacate house

Unidentified miscreants on Thursday asked a local journalist to vacate his house soon or face dire consequences, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha took cognizance of the incident and asked a special police team to enquire about it.

The SP said a hunt was on to apprehend the culprits.

According to the complaint lodged by journalist Sanjay Kumar Sahay with the Town police station, about 10 miscreants in two SUVs without registration number arrived and entered his house in the evening threatening him to vacate the house by Saturday or face the dire consequences.

