RSP bags 4 awards at Global Communication Conclave

Dhirendra Mishra, RSP General Manager in charge of personnel-works, won the Chanakya Award as Communicator of the Year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-09-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 21:00 IST
SAIL's Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Monday said it won four awards at the 15th Global Communication Conclave held in Goa.

The RSP won the gold award in 'Public Service Film', silver award in 'Best Use of Social Media', bronze award in 'Internal Communication Campaign' and Consolation Award in 'COVID Management in Public Sector', the company said in a statement.

The conclave organised by the Public Relations Council of India and the Young Communicators Club was held on last Friday and Saturday. Dhirendra Mishra, RSP General Manager in charge of personnel-works, won the 'Chanakya Award’ as 'Communicator of the Year'. Archana Satpathy, Deputy General Manager of PR, received the ‘Ameya Award’ and ‘Best Motivator Award’ in the conclave, the statement said. The coveted ‘Ameya Award’ was presented to women achievers for their excellence in their respective fields.

