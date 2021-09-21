India a priority market, will continue to see growth here: Salesforce

India is a priority market for Salesforce and it will continue to invest in the ecosystem to maintain its strong pace of growth in the country, a top company official said. Salesforce President and Chief Operating Officer Bret Taylor termed India as a ''priority market'' and said it is the second largest employee base for the company outside of the US. ''We have seen incredible growth and momentum in this market. It's a hub for innovation, hub for talent, that's why it's not just about growing our own employee base and our customer base, it's about Salesforce Ventures, which inspired that investment (in Razorpay) and we're really investing into that ecosystem,'' he added. Recently, Salesforce's venture capital arm -- Salesforce Ventures -- invested an undisclosed amount in Indian fintech firm Razorpay. Salesforce Ventures has invested in many companies in India, including Hashnode and Darwinbox. Taylor further said: ''There's a lot more to come there, I'm very excited about our Arundhati's leadership, and I think we'll continue to see a ton of growth in India, I'm very excited about that market.'' Arundhati Bhattacharya is Salesforce India's chairperson and chief executive officer. Salesforce on Tuesday announced new capabilities that integrate Slack across its products and industry solutions, along with new Slack innovations that improve collaboration across organisational boundaries and empower teams to embrace asynchronous working. ''Every company needs a digital HQ to connect its employees, customers, and partners, and thrive in a work-from-anywhere world. Organisations around the world build their digital HQs on Salesforce and Slack so they can work better and grow faster,'' Taylor said. Following the August launch of new Slack integrations across sales, service, marketing and analytics (Tableau), Salesforce is now launching integrations across the majority of its products, including Commerce, Experience, Platform, Trailhead, MuleSoft, and Quip, and its industry clouds and products including Sustainability, Corporate and Investment Banking, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Philanthropy, Nonprofit, and Education. New Slack functionalities, including Clips, have also been added keeping in mind the era of digital-first work. Clips allows users to create and share audio, video, and screen recordings within any channel or direct message in Slack. It also announced that it is a 'Net Zero' company across its full value chain and has achieved 100 per cent renewable energy for its operations. Salesforce developed emissions reductions strategies across Scope 1, 2, and 3 in four key categories -- work from anywhere, infrastructure, business travel, and supply chain. Salesforce is a founding partner of 1t.org, a movement to conserve, restore, and grow 1 trillion trees by 2030. The company said it is also unveiling 'Sustainability Cloud 2.0' to accelerate customers' path to Net Zero, empowering organisations to track and reduce their carbon emissions and become a sustainable business. Marc Benioff, CEO and Chair of Salesforce, said climate change is one of the most pressing crises that the planet faces and each one of us has a responsibility to help. ''I'm proud that Salesforce is one of the few companies to have achieved Net Zero and 100% renewable energy, but we can't stop until we embrace every solution and get every business on board. ''Together, we can sequester 100 gigatons of carbon by restoring, conserving or growing 1 trillion trees; energise an ecopreneur revolution to develop innovative climate solutions; and accelerate the Fortune 1000 to reach Net Zero,'' Benioff added.

