Hyper local delivery startup from Kerala to expand operations in south India

The first hyper local delivery startup in Kerala, Errando, which provides B2B service to entrepreneurs who do not have their own delivery system, has decided to expand its operations to six more cities in south India.

The company literally runs errands for entrepreneurs who do not have their own delivery system, e-commerce businesses, delivery of commodities from the establishments of the choice of the customers or residences and bill payments.

''The delivery vehicles of Errando will offer services in Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mysore, Mangaluru and Thrissur. With the expansion, around 100 more job opportunities will be created,'' the company said in a release.

Errando now operates in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Bangalore cities and partners with several major brands including Abad Group and Daily Fish.

''Apart from the B2B delivery network, home delivery of commodities from shops or offices, forgotten items from home, purchase of medicines and bill payments are also undertaken by the delivery team,'' the company said. The delivery service can be availed through WhatsApp and mobile application. Around 2,000 customers are using the service of Errando daily and it was 3,000 during the lockdown period.

Shameer Pathayakandi, co-founder of the company said, that the expansion is the first phase of ensuring the service of Errando in almost all parts of the country.

''The feedback of the customers, their demands were included in one app and this made the service of the company a great success,'' he said.

