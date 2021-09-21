Delhi Dy CM says govt needs to plug shortcomings in trade system

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday sought to find ''flaws'' with the country's trade system, saying when India first made computers, there was no change in the law for its export for five to six years and it was exporting computers in the category of typewriters.

During a discussion with entrepreneurs on improving export opportunities and production in the national capital, he said in 75 years, the country's exports have increased from USD 1.7 billion to USD 300 billion.

Sisodia saluted the traders for the increased exports and said this seems unreal because of the ''apathy'' of the country's system.

''Today, there is a major flaw in the government software systems that is not willing to accept new reforms and immediately shows an error. This problem needs to be immediately rectified and enhanced,'' he said.

''This is the reason why it took seven years for the country's first computer to be exported by the name of a computer only, as for these seven years it was kept in the category of 'typewriters','' the deputy chief minister added.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister, said there is a problem in the way schools and colleges function as students are being brainwashed to become job seekers instead of job providers.

He said the students are studying with a mindset to grab jobs as soon as they complete their graduation.

''If our students only run in the direction to attain jobs in the corporate or IT sector, then who will create jobs for the country? Who will give an upward push to the economy of the country?'' he questioned.

Sisodia said people need to ask themselves if they want their kids to just become a small part of a corporate company one day or should they be prepared to take risks like an entrepreneur and become change-makers of the society.

''If laws are made on the assumption that the traders are working with the aim to steal, then this will only lead to the creation of a negative mindset for the businessmen. This needs to be immediately changed or else only the export data will increase but the reality will remain the same,'' he added.

Industries Minister Satyendar Jain claimed that people want to set up industries in Delhi but the DDA neither gives them land nor allows them to work.

Jain announced that in the 75th year of independence of the country, in the series of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Industries Department of the Delhi government is organising a two-day commerce festival in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

