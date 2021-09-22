Armed person takes three people hostage on bus in Germany -Bild

An armed person took three people hostage on a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, mass-selling newspaper Bild reported.

The police said in a tweet they had closed off the motorway, but did not say why. Bild said the bus had come from abroad.

