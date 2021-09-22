Armed person takes three people hostage on bus in Germany -Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-09-2021 00:54 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 00:54 IST
- Country:
- Germany
An armed person took three people hostage on a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, mass-selling newspaper Bild reported.
The police said in a tweet they had closed off the motorway, but did not say why. Bild said the bus had come from abroad.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Dan Grebler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement