German police detain suspect in bus hostage drama
Police said they detained a passenger who took a bus driver hostage on a southern German motorway on Tuesday. "A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched," police added in a tweet. They said passengers had earlier been able to leave the bus.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-09-2021 02:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 01:56 IST
Police said they detained a passenger who took a bus driver hostage on a southern German motorway on Tuesday.
"A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched," police added in a tweet. They said passengers had earlier been able to leave the bus. Police closed a section of the A9 motorway south of Nuremberg to deal with the incident.
"The motorway closure will be lifted shortly," they tweeted.
