German police detain suspect in bus hostage drama

Police said they detained a passenger who took a bus driver hostage on a southern German motorway on Tuesday.

"A weapon has not been found so far. The bus is still being searched," police added in a tweet. They said passengers had earlier been able to leave the bus. Police closed a section of the A9 motorway south of Nuremberg to deal with the incident.

"The motorway closure will be lifted shortly," they tweeted.

Also Read: Indo German scientific experts discuss five thematic areas in artificial intelligence

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)