Left Menu

Muzaffarnagar: 2 women dead, 1 injured as car hits motorbike

Munni and Anvari Begum died on the spot, while Firoz was injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding the two bodies have been sent for postmortem.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:48 IST
Muzaffarnagar: 2 women dead, 1 injured as car hits motorbike
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and a man was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near the Chatela canal bridge here, police said Thursday. They said the incident happened when Feroz, his sister Munni and sister-in-law Anvari Begum were travelling on the motorbike. Munni and Anvari Begum died on the spot, while Firoz was injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding the two bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021