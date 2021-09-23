Left Menu

CCI approves Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's acquisition of Fullerton India Credit

Competition Commission of India CCI on Thursday approved the acquisition of Fullerton India Credit Company by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of 100 per cent issued and paid-up equity share capital of Fullerton India Credit Company by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in two steps.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:25 IST
CCI approves Sumitomo Mitsui Financial's acquisition of Fullerton India Credit
  • Country:
  • India

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday approved the acquisition of Fullerton India Credit Company by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. The proposed transaction involves the acquisition of 100 per cent issued and paid-up equity share capital of Fullerton India Credit Company by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in two steps. The first step would entail the acquisition of Fullerton India Credit Company's 74.9 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis from Fullerton Financial Holdings and Angelica Investments, a notice filed with the regulator said.

Subsequently, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group would acquire the remaining 25.1 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital on a fully diluted basis from Angelica.

''The Proposed Transaction will not lead to any change in the competitive landscape or cause any appreciable adverse effect on competition in India, irrespective of the manner in which the relevant markets are defined,'' as per the notice.

Fullerton India Credit Company is registered as a deposit-taking non-banking financial company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc is the holding company of one of the largest global banking and financial service groups, offering commercial banking, leasing, securities and consumer finance with a heritage exceeding 400 years in Japan, and is one of the globally systemically important banks.

''Commission approves acquisition of shares in Fullerton India Credit Company by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group,'' a tweet by the regulator said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021