Left Menu

Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:50 IST
Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm 'Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd' (ADLPL).

ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

''The company has incorporated a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) namely, 'Adani Digital Labs Private Limited', on September 22, 2021,'' the filing said.

ADLPL is incorporated to transform consumer businesses into digital-first segments by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling the customers to interact with all business-to-consumer businesses of Adani Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021