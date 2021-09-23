Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd

Adani Enterprises on Thursday announced the incorporation of wholly-owned arm 'Adani Digital Labs Pvt Ltd' (ADLPL).

ADLPL is yet to commence its business operations, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

''The company has incorporated a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) namely, 'Adani Digital Labs Private Limited', on September 22, 2021,'' the filing said.

ADLPL is incorporated to transform consumer businesses into digital-first segments by creating an omnichannel, integrated platform enabling the customers to interact with all business-to-consumer businesses of Adani Group.

