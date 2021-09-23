Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition in Fullerton India by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of equity share capital of the Target by the Acquirer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:09 IST
CCI approves acquisition in Fullerton India by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
SMFG is the holding company of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and its other group companies. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shares in Fullerton India Credit Company Limited (FICC/ Target) by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.(SMFG / Acquirer) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of equity share capital of the Target by the Acquirer. It is in the nature of acquisition and falls under Section 5(a) of the Competition Act, 2002.

Acquirer

SMFG is the holding company of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) and its other group companies. Its primary business is to manage its banking subsidiaries and other companies. Apart from commercial banking, the SMBC group is also engaged in a diverse range of financial services, including leasing finance, project finance, real estate financing, securities and derivatives, maritime finance, consumer finance, credit card, trade finance, cash management, etc.

Target

FICC is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with the Reserve Bank of India. It is primarily engaged in the provision of loans such as loans for commercial vehicles and two-wheelers, loans against property, loans against securities, personal loans, loans extended to real estate developers, loans extended to businesses, and loans for rural solidarity groups. Fullerton India Home Finance Company Limited (FIHFC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FICC, is registered with the National Housing Bank as a non-deposit taking Housing Finance Company (HFC).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021