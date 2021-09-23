Spanish lawmakers block Aena from demanding COVID back rent

Spain's parliament on Thursday passed a law barring airport operator Aena from demanding back rent from tenants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in a move that could cost the airport operator hundreds of millions of euros.

Under the new law, Aena cannot claim minimum guaranteed rents from tenants between March 15 and June 20, 2020, while contracts from June 21 will be automatically reduced in proportion to lower air traffic until passenger volumes return to pre-pandemic levels.

