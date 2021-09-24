Bitcoin slips after China central bank vows to crack down on crypto trading
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bitcoin fell nearly 5% on Friday after China's central bank said it would crackdown on cryptocurrency trading, banning overseas exchanges from providing services to mainland investors.
The largest cryptocurrency was last down 4.7% at $42,810.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement