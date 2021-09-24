Sansera Engineering shares jump 10 pc in debut trade

Shares of auto component maker Sansera Engineering on Friday zoomed 10 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 744.

The stock is listed at Rs 811.35, reflecting a gain of 9 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further jumped 13.17 per cent to Rs 842 during the day. Shares of the company settled at Rs 818.70, up 10.04 per cent.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 811.50, up 9 per cent. It settled at Rs 818.05, a gain of 9.95 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 11.43 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.25 crore units at the NSE during the day. The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Sansera Engineering was subscribed 11.47 times earlier this month.

The IPO was in a price range of Rs 734-744 per share. The Bengaluru-based firm is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Within the automotive sector, the company manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components and assemblies that are critical for engine, transmission, braking, and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle verticals.

In the non-automotive sector, Sansera Engineering manufactures precision components for the aerospace, off-road, agriculture, and other segments, including engineering and capital goods.

