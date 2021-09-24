Left Menu

Binter and Iberia cancel flights to La Palma due to volcanic ash

It has begun to drift northeast toward the Mediterranean and Spanish mainland, the AEMET national weather agency said. Airspace above the island remains open apart from two small areas near the eruption site.

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:10 IST
Binter and Iberia cancel flights to La Palma due to volcanic ash

Local Canary Island carrier Binter said on Friday it had cancelled all flights to La Palma due to the volcano eruption https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/canaries-volcano-blasts-lava-into-air-ash-blankets-area-2021-09-23, while Spanish airline Iberia cancelled its only flight scheduled for the day.

Binter said in an statement that it was forced to halt its operations to and from La Palma as the ash cloud produced by the volcano had worsened considerably in the last few hours. The local airline, which had initially only cancelled night flights, said it did not have a time frame to resume operations.

Only a few flights are still scheduled for Friday afternoon in La Palma, according to the website of Spain's airport operator Aena. Since erupting on Sunday, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has spewed out thousands of tons of lava, destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

A cloud of toxic gas and ash extends more than 4 kilometres (2.5 miles) into the sky, the Canaries volcanology institute said on Thursday. It has begun to drift northeast toward the Mediterranean and Spanish mainland, the AEMET national weather agency said.

Airspace above the island remains open apart from two small areas near the eruption site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
2
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021