United Airlines fined $1.9 million for U.S. tarmac delays

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
United Airlines was fined $1.9 million Friday by the U.S. Transportation Department for violating federal rules on long tarmac delays and ordered to cease future similar violations.

The department said between December 2015 and February, United allowed 25 flights to remain on the tarmac for lengthy periods without allowing passengers to deplane. United said Friday it remains "committed to fully meeting all DOT rules and will continue identifying and implementing improvements in how we manage difficult operating conditions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

