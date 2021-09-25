Samco Mutual Fund to open 5 new offices in Rajasthan
- Country:
- India
Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Samco Mutual Fund on Saturday announced plans to expand its business in Rajasthan by opening five new offices and increasing the number of distributors in the state.
Umesh Kumar Mehta, the CEO of Samco Asset Management Pvt Ltd, said that the new offices will be opened in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur and the number of distributors will be increased from present 250 to more than 1,000 by the end of 2025 financial year.
''Rajasthan is a huge investor market and there is an immense potential of newer investment avenues and products," Mehta said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pegasus row: Report of committee of domain experts will be made available to SC, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells apex court.
I-League Qualifiers: Will try to play good brand of football, says Mehtab Hossain
IIT Jodhpur researchers use plants to generate electricity from wastewater in microbial fuel cells