Samco Mutual Fund to open 5 new offices in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) Samco Mutual Fund on Saturday announced plans to expand its business in Rajasthan by opening five new offices and increasing the number of distributors in the state.

Umesh Kumar Mehta, the CEO of Samco Asset Management Pvt Ltd, said that the new offices will be opened in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur and the number of distributors will be increased from present 250 to more than 1,000 by the end of 2025 financial year.

''Rajasthan is a huge investor market and there is an immense potential of newer investment avenues and products," Mehta said.

