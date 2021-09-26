Left Menu

Three die, some injured as Amtrak train derails in Montana

At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after five cars of an Amtrak train went off the rails in north-central Montana, an official at a local sheriff's office said. People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all been taken off the train, said the official of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 08:20 IST
Three die, some injured as Amtrak train derails in Montana

At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after five cars of an Amtrak train went off the rails in north-central Montana, an official at a local sheriff's office said.

People trapped aboard soon after the derailment have all been taken off the train, said the official of the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, who spoke on condition of anonymity. There were multiple injuries but no final count, the official added.

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear. The Empire Builder train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew aboard when five cars derailed near Joplin, Amtrak said. It was headed for Seattle from Chicago, media said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021