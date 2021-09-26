Left Menu

Delta airliner makes emergency landing in Athens

Emergency protocols were deployed and the aircraft landed safely at Athens International Airport. "The plane landed without any problem, they are all safe. The indication was false," an airport official told Reuters. The Airbus 330 was an route from Atlanta to Athens. "A technical inspection of the aircraft will follow," another airport official said.

