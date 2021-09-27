Left Menu

25 trains affected due to Bharat Bandh: Railways

About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bharat Bandh called by farm unions on Monday, officials said.More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi, Ambala, and Firozepur divisions. To mark one year since they were passed, farmer organisations have called a Bharat Bandh on Monday against the three contentious farm laws.

27-09-2021
About 25 trains have been affected due to the Bharat Bandh called by farm unions on Monday, officials said.

''More than 20 locations are being blocked in Delhi, Ambala, and Firozepur divisions. About 25 trains are affected due to this,'' a spokesperson for the Northern Railway said.

Officials said the Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab, New Delhi-Moga Express, Old Delhi-Payhajot Express, Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Katra, and Amritsar Shatabdi are some of the trains that have been affected. To mark one year since they were passed, farmer organizations have called a Bharat Bandh on Monday against the three contentious farm laws. The bandh began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.

