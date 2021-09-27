Left Menu

Royal Enfield partners TCX to launch protective riding, lifestyle shoes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 13:21 IST
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday said it has partnered with Italian motorcycling footwear company TCX to launch a range of protective riding and lifestyle shoes that conform to European Union product standards.

Both Royal Enfield and TCX have a rich legacy in the world of motorcycling and this collaboration symbolises an amalgamation of authenticity and safety, the company said in a statement.

Through the partnership, the two firms will launch 'CE Certified' ''exclusive range of accessible riding and lifestyle shoes that have passed stringent safety tests and meet global safety norms to provide riders a safe and enhanced riding experience''.

CE (Conformitè Europëenne) mark denotes conformity with the European Union's (EU) mandatory regulation for goods, including meeting all the requirements of relevant recognised performance and safety standards.

The Royal Enfield-TCX collection includes five different products catering to diverse needs of men and women riders with prices ranging from Rs 8,500 to Rs 21,000, the statement said.

