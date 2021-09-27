Left Menu

INOX Leisure, PVR zoom on Maharashtra cinema reopening announcement

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:04 IST
INOX Leisure, PVR zoom on Maharashtra cinema reopening announcement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of multiplex operators on Monday were in heavy demand, with INOX Leisure closing over 8 percent higher after the announcement that cinema halls in Maharashtra will be permitted to operate from October 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said cinema halls and drama theatres in the state will be permitted to operate from October 22 on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Shares of INOX Leisure jumped 8.10 percent to close at Rs 378.15 on the BSE.

During the day, it zoomed 17.83 percent to its one-year high of Rs 412.20 on the BSE.

PVR gained 5.67 percent to close at Rs 1,596.80. During the day, it rose by 9.99 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 1,662.20.

The state government will soon issue the standard operating procedure (SOPs) in this regard, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

