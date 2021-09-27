TIMES BUSINESS AWARDS HYDERABAD:WHEN THE BEST IN REAL ESTATE GET RECOGNIZED!

The very process of doing business is a challenge in itself and winning an award beating all competition is a next level experience. That thrill and happiness was witnessed among many who were part of the seventh edition of ‘Times Business Awards – Hyderabad Edition’. Yes, the Times Group identified all those hardworking entrepreneurs and companies who slogged out hard in real estate sectors during the pandemic times, overcame many odds and won laurels.

All this happened at the very famous Novotel-HICC, at the Hitech city in Hyderabad and the evening was quite festive as the Ganesh Nimarjan had also commenced across various parts of the city. At the venue, the mic and the stage were captured by the charming Ms Neha Gupta. With her mellifluous voice and her witty ‘Shaayaris’, she kept the audience engaged throughout the evening.

The special guests to the evening were Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, the honorable governor of state of Telangana and Mrs. Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal, the honorable Mayor of Hyderabad. Once the chief guests were at the venue, the event kick started with the traditional lighting of the lamp.

Sharing her thoughts, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi said “The retail and real estate sectors have witnessed an unprecedented growth over the last decade, driven by robust economic growth, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles and ever evolving aspirations. Despite the massive disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyderabad’s residential real estate sector has remained resilient.” She added “According to a JLL report, in 2020, new launches in the city reached a record high of 23,692 units manifesting a growth of 106% over the previous year. So far in 2021, launches have already reached 83% of 2020 volume, owing to developers’ positive outlook on the city’s residential market.” She also appreciated the event citing it became a benchmark for retail and real estate brands. Later, Mrs. Vijayalakshmi gave away few awards in certain categories.

The stage was then graced by Dr Tamilisai. She said “Times group is marching as a leader among the media and it is motivating the businessmen to do more and achieve more. I am pleased to find many stalwarts of real estate builders & developers of our Telangana state at this function. To be successful, you have to have your heart in your business and business in your heart. My appreciation to all of them for doing it!” She also expressed her happiness to be a part of the event and saw how Times Group is taking steps which are in alignment with the vision of Prime Minister’s ‘Make In India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives. After completing her speech, her excellency went on to give away few awards to certain categories of winners and wished them further success in their endeavors.

The Research was conducted by an independent agency namely Avance Field & Brand Solutions.

1. SuchirIndia Group - Real Estate Research Leader Award 2. Vasavi Group - Exemplary Contribution to Real Estate in Hyderabad 3. Honer Homes - Most Preferred Developer of the Year 4. Ramky Estates & Farms Limited - Best Real Estate Developer of the Year 5. Vishal Projects Pvt. Ltd -Vishal Sanjivini - Luxury Villa Project of the Year – Ongoing 6. 360 Life - Most Beautiful & Innovative Luxury High Rise Apartment -Ongoing 7. Vasavi Group - Most Preferred Builder of the Year 8. APR Group - APR Praveen's Grandio - Best Amenities Premium Mid-Segment Villas 9. Cybercity Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd - Cybercity Oriana - Most Iconic New-Launch Project of the Year – Upcoming 10. Muppa Projects India Private Limited - Developer of the year - Sustainable Development 11. Samooha Projects Pvt Ltd - Most Promising Plotted Developer of the Year 12. Accurate Developers Pvt. Ltd Accurate Windchimes - Best On-Time Delivery Project 13. Sathguru Homes - Business Women of the Year 14. Radha Smelters Pvt Ltd - Best TMT Steel in Telangana 15. Honer Homes - HonerAquantis - Best Highrise Project – Ongoing 16. Vasavi Group -Vasavi Urban - Premium Affordable Project of the Year 17. 360 Life - Excellence in Customer Engagement 18. Ramky Integrated Township Limited - Ramky Discovery City - Best Integrated Township of the Year -Ongoing 19. Sri Aditya Homes Private Limited - Trusted Developer of the Year 20. 2getherments Infra Pvt Ltd - KSR's Togetherments - Best Eco-Friendly Sustainable Project – Completed 21. Giridhari Homes Pvt Ltd - Giridhari VUE - Best Premium Lifestyle Apartment - Ongoing 22. Muppa Projects India Private Limited -Muppa Indraprastha - Best Luxury Villas -Ongoing 23. Tripura Constructions - Tripura Green Alpha - Best Themed Project of the Year -Ongoing 24. Devansh Group - DEV Signature One - Most Environment Friendly Residential Space -Upcomimg 25. Harshith Infra And Developers - Reliable Developer of the Year 26. Mirchi Developers - Best Emerging Premium Villa Developer 27. Silver Sands Estates & Infra –Aeroville - Best Community Based Farming Project -Ongoing 28. USM Infrastructures Pvt Ltd - USM MyCity - Best Emerging Plotted Developer 29. Zion Lifts - Best Lifts Manufacturers & Suppliers 30. Agarwal Water Tanks - Best Water Tanks Brand PWR PWR

