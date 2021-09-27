MOFPI launches Seed Capital Module on DAY-NULM MIS Portal

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, virtually launched the Seed Capital Module on Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) MIS Portal for seed capital assistance to members of urban Self Help Groups working in the food processing sector in India.

The seed capital portal can be accessed at https://nulm.gov.in/Auth/Login.aspx for Self Help Groups to avail the seed capital assistance of Rs.40,000 per SHG member under the PMFME Scheme. Urban SHG members which are engaged in Food Processing activities would be sensitized and motivated about the PMFME scheme to avail the benefits of seed capital for purchasing small tools and working capital.

Launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the PMFME Scheme aims to enhance the competitiveness and promote the formalization of the unorganized micro—food processing enterprises in India. The scheme aims to empower the self-help groups by:

Seed capital support of Rs.40,000 per SHG member;

Credit linked subsidy for capital investment up to 35% with a ceiling of Rs. 10 lakh;

Credit linked grant support up to 35% for establishing common infrastructure;

Handholding support for DPR preparation and;

Capacity building and training support.

(With Inputs from PIB)