The three day global online well-being and spiritual summit ends with a bang!

The Positivity Project, launched during the second wave of the pandemic, started as a conversation between friends as a spontaneous response to help people struggling at various levels. This quickly grew to become a full-scale movement to create a shift in the collective consciousness of the world using the knowledge of masters from various faiths and disciplines. Rejuvenate aims at being India’s first online well-being and spiritual summit with a global reach, scheduled between September 25th-27th, 2021. It will see the largest congregation of spiritual masters, powerful healers and globally sought-after teachers spread across three days with all the ingredients needed to remodel and rebuild people at all levels — physically, mentally and spiritually. From yoga and talks by top experts to workshops and meditation sessions, the summit will cover the entire spectrum of wellness. Speaking about the success of the initiative, Sanghita Singh, Founder - The Positivity Project said, “I am extremely happy to share that the last three days have achieved what we set out to do. Our world-class speakers joining in from across the globe shared their knowledge on a wide variety of topics that are currently extremely relevant to our well-being and growth. From yoga workshops to personal stories of transformation, Rejuvenate presented peace-makers, wellness experts, scholars , authors and spiritual guides on one common platform. We had a stellar attendance and the overwhelming response to the first edition has made us believe that we’ve been able to provide to people what they really need and want — a space to nourish, replenish and rejuvenate with the tools provided by leaders of their fields.” The long term aim of the project is to sustain the conversation, grow the transformative movement that has now come about and continue to seek the guidance of world-renowned experts to change people’s lives and guide them to create a yoga of the mind, body and soul. The Project in the past has hosted many successful talks with widely recognized teachers and masters including Sri M, spiritual guide & social reformer, Swami Swaroopananda, Global Head - The Chinmaya Mission, Dr. Dain Heer, Co-founder - Access Consciousness, among others in the past. These talks proved to be a deeply healing experience for many. People came back with the feedback of having undergone a miraculous shift in their core. Going by the popularity, these talks became a growing demand to hear more such masters. The aim of the project was brought alive with their newest IP, Rejuvenate, a consummate healing and wellness platform that aimed at creating ease, good health and holistic well-being for all. The Project aims at sustaining dialogues to help people strengthen and rejuvenate at all levels. Unique in its approach and possibilities, this was a virtual platform to meet enlightened masters, experience powerful transformative sessions and hear the experts of traditional wisdom share their secret to living blissfully while creating abundance in all spheres of your life. The three day summit was a hit with thousands of people participating with eagerness from different corners of the world. The session on 25th September, 2021 featured Sri M - Indian spiritual guide & social reformer, Bhavana Reddy - Award winning kuchipudi dancer & singer, Dr. Sudhindra Uppoor, Ayurveda Expert, Kanika Kapoor - Indian singer, Ani Choying Drolma - UN goodwill ambassador in Nepal & Buddhist chanting master, Hani Soubra - Author & communication expert, HE Khandro Thrinlay Chodon - Buddhist Yogini and teacher, Mariela Cruz - former Costa Rican ambassador to India & Level 2 Ashtanga Yoga Teacher, Kat Miller - Switchword enthusiast & Founder Blue Iris Learning Center, Dr Dain Heer - Co-Founder access consciousness The session on the 26th September, 2021 featured, Swami Advayananda - In-charge, Chinmaya international foundation, Prof Dr Harald Stossier - Founder Viva Mayr, Erin Lee - Mindfulness coach, Dr Mosaraf Ali - integrated medicine practitioner, Shahabuddin David Less - meditation teacher & author, HH Tenzin Kunzan Jigme - The 7th Taklung Matul Rinpoche.

The final day which concluded today on 27th September 2021 was done with a bang. It featured sessions by Shanon 0’ Hara - Senior access consciousness facilitator & podcast celebrity, Nithya Shanti - spiritual teacher, Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo - Buddhist spiritual master, Deepika Mehta - level 2 Ashtanga Yoga Teacher and Sri M - Spiritual guide and social reformer.

Speaking about the experience HH Tenzin Kunzan Jigme, the 7th Taklung Matul Rinpoche expressed - “A platform like The Positivity Project serves as the need of the 21st century to help people feel connected and learn from one another without having to subscribe to any particular ideology. To share a broader vision with the aid of technology is truly liberating.” Dr Dain Heer, Co-Creator Access Consciousness said - “As a person who desires a greater world for all of us, I am grateful for the amazing contribution of The Positivity Project to bring greater awareness and greater possibility to all of us that desire to create a kinder, more inclusive, gentler, greater world. I am so honoured to be invited to be a part of The Positivity Project at different times. It truly is the invitation of what the world requires and desires now more than ever.” Considering the restrictions that the pandemic currently brought in, Rejuvenate aimed at bringing the best available solutions in health & wellness, through global experts that were easily accessible from the comforts of our homes for free. From spiritual guides to thought leaders and world-class healers who are known to have created magical results with their specialized techniques, Rejuvenate brought us a wide array of carefully curated options that helped enhance every aspect of our life – physical, mental, relationships and wealth. This is also a platform where multiple faiths meet up to help us travel to our preferred path. The Positivity Project in Partnership with BTMC presents Rejuvenate. Presenting partner: BTMC Thought partner: Wizspk Communication | PR Vision, | Wizspk Communication | PR Vision supported by: Palace Collection by Adil Ahmad, Kama Ayurveda, The Angels Network. Powered by: India ahead Digital partner: The print Event Producers: Cab events WANT TO KNOW MORE? Log on to our website:Link Facebook: Link Instagram: Link Official Hashtag: #ThePositivityProject Thought Partner: Wizspk Communication | PR Vision, PR PWR PWR

