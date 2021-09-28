Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's market regulator looks into Juventus player revenue

Italian market regulator CONSOB is looking into Juventus revenue from player trading activity, the Serie A club said in their annual report. Controlled by Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, Juventus reported a record net loss in the 2020-21 financial year at 209.9 million euros ($245.88 million) as revenues plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "In a letter date July, 12, CONSOB said it had started an investigation into Juventus, which is still ongoing," the company said.

"In a letter date July, 12, CONSOB said it had started an investigation into Juventus, which is still ongoing," the company said. The authority obtained documentation "concerning revenue stemming from player trading activity," the Milan-listed club added, without providing further details. Juventus' revenue from transfer activity fell by 75% to 43.18 million euros in the twelve months ending June 30. Total revenue fell 16% to 480.7 million euros.

To cope with the fallout of the pandemic, which forced clubs to play in empty stadiums, Juventus plan to raise up to 400 million euros through a capital increase.

