NCRTC using 'special spans' for challenging sections of RRTS corridor

The NCRTC is using ''special spans'' for challenging sections of the RRTS corridor between Ghaziabad and Sahibabad, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Special spans are mammoth civil structures having beams made of structural steel. They are used to connect piers in congested zones and complex areas where the corridor is set to cross over rivers, bridges, metro lines, rail crossings, etc.

According to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the first special span is being set up at Vasundhara, which is 73 metres long and weighs 850 tonnes. It is being set up in Vasundhara to cross the railway crossing beneath.

The other special span is being set up in Ghaziabad for Ghaziabad RRTS station, the highest station of the RRTS corridor, crossing over the Red Line of Delhi Metro and the road overbridge, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Portal piers have been erected for the installation of the special span on either side of the metro viaduct and road overbridge in Ghaziabad, it said.

''On this portal pier, a special span of about 150 metre in length is to be established. Its weight will be around 3,200 tonnes and it will be installed at a height of about 26 metre from the ground,'' the NCRTC statement said.

The NCRTC is building India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that connects Delhi with Meerut via Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar and Modi Nagar.

In this 82 km-long RRTS corridor, a total of 70 km stretch is elevated, and 12 km stretch is underground. The RRTS corridor is scheduled to be completed by 2025.

Most of the elevated stretch of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is passing through the median of Delhi Meerut road (erstwhile NH-58) and densely populated areas which have heavy traffic movement as well, the statement said.

According to the statement, around 900 piers of the elevated section with 40 km of foundation and 10 km of viaduct have already been completed. The construction work of the superstructure of all five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai depot -- is in advanced stages, the statement said.

The priority section of 17 km between Sahibabad to Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by March 2023 and the full corridor by 2025, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)