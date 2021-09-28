IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs MI
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.
Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul c Bumrah b Pollard 21 Mandeep Singh lbw b Krunal Pandya 15 Chris Gayle c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 14 Aiden Markram b Rahul Chahar 42 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Bumrah 2 Deepak Hooda c Pollard b Bumrah 28 Harpreet Brar not out 14 Nathan Ellis not out 6 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-2, NB-1) 6 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 135 Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 39-2, 41-3, 48-4, 109-5, 123-6 Bowler: Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 3-0-30-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-19-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
