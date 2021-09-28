Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs MI

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:36 IST
IPL Scoreboard: PBKS vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians here on Tuesday.

Punjab Kings Innings: KL Rahul c Bumrah b Pollard 21 Mandeep Singh lbw b Krunal Pandya 15 Chris Gayle c Hardik Pandya b Pollard 14 Aiden Markram b Rahul Chahar 42 Nicholas Pooran lbw b Bumrah 2 Deepak Hooda c Pollard b Bumrah 28 Harpreet Brar not out 14 Nathan Ellis not out 6 Extras: (B-1, LB-2, W-2, NB-1) 6 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 135 Fall of Wickets: 36-1, 39-2, 41-3, 48-4, 109-5, 123-6 Bowler: Krunal Pandya 4-0-24-1, Trent Boult 3-0-30-0, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-24-2, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-19-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-8-2, Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021