Left Menu

German yields edge lower as a bond selloff eases

"Bunds are not immune" to a recent repricing of global inflation and rates expectations in the United States, Commerzbank analysts told clients. They added Bunds were outperforming versus other European government bonds as well as verus U.S. Treasuries and UK Gilts.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:27 IST
German yields edge lower as a bond selloff eases
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

German bond yields edged lower on Wednesday tracking moves in U.S. borrowing costs, which eased overnight as low bond prices attracted traders after an auction showed solid demand. Bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic have risen since the U.S. Federal Reserve last week gave the latest clues on tapering its asset purchases and hiking interest rates.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard added momentum to the bond sell-off on Tuesday by cautioning that high inflation may require more aggressive steps from the central bank, including two interest rate hikes in 2022. U.S. borrowing costs fell in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury yield down 2.5 basis points to 1.5%.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield fell 0.5 basis points to -0.205%. "Bunds are not immune" to a recent repricing of global inflation and rates expectations in the United States, Commerzbank analysts told clients.

They added Bunds were outperforming other European government bonds as well as verus U.S. Treasuries and UK Gilts. Italian bond prices - which move inversely with yields - outperformed core bonds on Wednesday after underperforming during a recent sell-off, with 10-year BTPs falling 2 basis points to 0.838%.

Investors will focus on central bank speakers on the second day of the Sintra online forum featuring a high-level policy panel late on Wednesday. The recent rise in yields "is almost entirely driven by the increase in inflation" expectations Unicredit analysts said.

"It is difficult to see heavy rhetorical interventions (by central bankers). This would also imply that the trend towards higher yields might continue in the short-term," they said. Citi analysts saw a possible slowdown in European Central Bank (ECB) asset purchases) this week, citing "some recent seasonality seen for the last week of the month".

As part of its quantitative easing program, the ECB accelerated its money printing, buying a net 26.420 billion euros ($30.86 billion) of assets last week, above the 21.544 billion euros it purchased a week earlier, it said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021