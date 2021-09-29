Left Menu

Over 3 lakh challaned for flouting Covid norms since lockdown announcement in Apr: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police has issued over three lakh challans, mostly for not wearing face masks, so far between April 19 and September 28 this year for violation of various COVID-19-related guidelines, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,00,692 challans have been issued for such violations since the announcement of lockdown in the national capital on April 19.

The data showed that of the total challans so far, a maximum of 2,65,258 were issued for violation of the mask rule, followed by 29,982 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 2,365 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc.

Another 1,624 challans were issued for spitting and 1,463 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.

The unlock process began in Delhi in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31.

In following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

