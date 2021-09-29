Left Menu

Passengers on plane from Afghanistan to be screened in UAE -U.S. State Department

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:52 IST
Passengers on plane from Afghanistan to be screened in UAE -U.S. State Department
Passengers on a private charter flight from Kabul that has been held in the United Arab Emirates will be screened before they are allowed to enter the United States, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We expect the passengers to continue onward travel tomorrow morning," the spokesperson said.

