Passengers on plane from Afghanistan to be screened in UAE -U.S. State Department
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:52 IST
Passengers on a private charter flight from Kabul that has been held in the United Arab Emirates will be screened before they are allowed to enter the United States, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.
"We expect the passengers to continue onward travel tomorrow morning," the spokesperson said.
