Maha govt will buy or rent only EVs from April 2022: Aaditya Thackeray

All government departments in Maharashtra will opt for only electric vehicles (EVs) if they need to procure new vehicles from April 2022, state environment minister Aditya Thackeray said on Wednesday.

The existing fleet of vehicles with various state government departments can not be replaced or scrapped immediately as it would cost a lot of money to the exchequer, he said.

''But as per our new policy, from April 2022 if any state government department wants to buy or rent a new vehicle, it will opt for electric vehicles,'' he told reporters here.

He had a meeting with various stakeholders here with the aim of making Pune city ''carbon neutral'' by 2030, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)