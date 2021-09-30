Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:55 IST
TVS HLX motorcycle series crosses 20 lakh units in cumulative sales
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday said its motorcycle model HLX series has crossed the 20 lakh unit cumulative sales milestone globally.

Launched in 2013, the TVS HLX series crossed a cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh units globally in 2019 and doubled the same in two years, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

''The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM (Latin America),'' the company added.

The series is available in different variants such as HLX PLUS (100-cc), HLX 125, HLX 150 and HLX 150X in over 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM, it added.

TVS Motor Company Director and CEO K N Radhakrishnan said, ''We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved a sales milestone of 2 million units across global markets. TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality.'' He stated that the company continues to strive to be the most admired brand for its durability, reliability and extensive service and spare parts support across the globe.

''As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil the fast-evolving customer requirements and provide customised solutions. This milestone has further motivated us to keep introducing aspirational offerings that cater to customers' future mobility needs,'' Radhakrishnan said.

TVS HLX comes with a host of convenience features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and optional offering of a telematics solution, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

