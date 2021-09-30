Left Menu

Macrotech Developers ropes in film actress Twinkle Khanna as brand ambassador

Twinkle will be the face of the brand, along with Akshay Kumar for the Lodha Group, the company said in a statement.Apart from being an actress and producer, Twinkle is also a columnist and an author, it added.Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers got listed on the stock exchanges in April this year after raising Rs 2,500 crore through its initial public offering IPO. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 5,970 crore last fiscal year.

Macrotech Developers ropes in film actress Twinkle Khanna as brand ambassador
Realty firm Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on Thursday said it has roped in film actress Twinkle Khanna as its brand ambassador. Twinkle will be the face of the brand, along with Akshay Kumar for the Lodha Group, the company said in a statement.

Apart from being an actress and producer, Twinkle is also a columnist and an author, it added.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers got listed on the stock exchanges in April this year after raising Rs 2,500 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The company targets 50 per cent growth in sales bookings this fiscal to Rs 9,000 crore. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 5,970 crore last fiscal year.

