President to stay in Mangaluru for visit to Sringeri mutt

Arrangements are in place for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind for his two-night stay in the city for travelling to offer prayers at the Sringeri mutt and temple in Chikkamagaluru district.As per the schedule, he will be staying overnight in the city on October 7 and 8, Dakshina Kannada DK district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:23 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Arrangements are in place for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind for his two-night stay in the city for travelling to offer prayers at the Sringeri mutt and temple in Chikkamagaluru district.

As per the schedule, he will be staying overnight in the city on October 7 and 8, Dakshina Kannada (DK) district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said. The president will stay here for two days during his four-day state visit starting on October 6.

The president will arrive at the international airport here from Mysuru at 6.10 pm on October 7. He will stay for the night either at the Circuit House or at a private hotel.

Rajendra said as per the directions of the Rashtrapati Bhavan and protocol, stay, food and other arrangements for the president and the officials and other staff accompanying him will be made in an orderly manner. As per the current schedule of the president's tour, after visiting Bengaluru and Biligiri Rangana Betta in Chamarajanagar district, he will leave Mysuru airport at 5.20 pm on October 7 and reach the airport here at 6.10 pm. After breakfast the next day, he will reach the airport here at 10.45 am and go to Sringeri temple in a special helicopter at 11.40 am where he will pay obeisance to the presiding deity.

At 3.15 pm he will leave Sringeri and reach the airport here at 3.45 pm. At 4.10 pm he will reach the city and stay overnight. On October 9, after having breakfast, he will leave at 11 am for New Delhi at 11.25 am.

