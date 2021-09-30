Vinod Aggarwal appointed ASDC president

The Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) on Thursday appointed automobile industry veteran Vinod Aggarwal as its president.

Aggarwal, who is currently the managing director and CEO of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV), replaces Nikunj Sanghi, who will leave ASDC after serving it for four years, according to a statement.

The other officer bearers include Sansera Engineering Joint Managing Director F R Singhvi, who has been appointed as vice-president, and Vinkesh Gulati, director at United Automobiles and president of automobile dealers body FADA, as the treasurer.

ASDC was set up a decade ago and is promoted by the top industry associations -- SIAM, ACMA and FADA -- along with the central government and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). It is a sector skills council for the auto industry, which aims to make the country self-sufficient to sustain the growth and competitiveness of the automotive industry.

These appointments are made through nomination from automobile industry body SIAM.

After every term, the positions get rotated among the three parent associations —the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

''I am excited to lead the efforts of the Council to contribute to skilling, upskilling, and re-skilling of the workforce in the automotive industry. Over the years, ASDC has evolved as an important institution and with its various initiatives, it is contributing immensely to the auto industry,'' he said.

With large employment of around 3.7 crore people (both direct and indirect) in the domestic auto industry, the role of ASDC becomes all the more important, he said.

The day-long conclave focused on bringing industry experts on board to provide key insights for building a skilling ecosystem by partnering with the industry and making skills aspirational.

The discussion during the ASDC Annual Conclave revolved around the need to re-invent people, places and practices to embrace digitisation and prepare brick-and-mortar companies for a future world, said the statement.

The panel members discussed the belief that organisations need to prepare for the future age with a clear strategy, clarity of the leadership team for embracing technology, and enabling stakeholders to work collaboratively with the right skills, maturity and strategy, according to the statement.

Noting that although the auto industry is currently facing challenges due to various reasons, Aggarwal said it is improving consistently with the economy coming back on a growth path. It is also due to the various steps such as scrappage policy, PLI scheme and a huge focus on infrastructure investments, taken by the central government in the recent past, he added.

''The journey of ASDC has been long and was full of ups and downs. Yet, the 10 years have been great and full of learnings. It is the first sector skill council that fulfilled every parameter which the government thought when they formed the sector skill councils in the country.

''Initially, the Council started with grants but today it is self-sufficient and has become a sustainable body as it has built a strong base by learning from its elders,'' said Sanghi.

At an annual conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday, the emerging idea was that digitisation is an irreversible reality and can benefit organisations and people, according to the statement.

It added that for the transformational process to be successful, it is necessary to ensure the availability of skilled manpower to lead the process and continue to reap the benefits of the transformation.