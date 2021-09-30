Budget, safety to be key criteria for shopping during festive season: Study

Consumer sentiment has improved over the last few months and with the festive season setting in, customers are looking at factors like budget, safety and convenience to make their purchasing decisions, according to a survey.

Online platform LocalCircles has recently conducted a survey to understand the 'mood of the consumer' to get a glimpse of the current sentiment of consumers ahead of the festive season.

The survey received over 1.15 lakh responses from over 38,000 households across 396 districts of the country.

About 60 per cent of the households in the survey agreed that they would be shopping during the upcoming festive season. In May 2021, only 30 per cent of households in the LocalCircles survey had indicated that they plan to make discretionary purchases in the next 12 months.

About 35 per cent said 'budget' will be the most important criteria when shopping during the upcoming festive season, while a similar number indicated 'safety' will be the key for them. Around 18 per cent of households said 'convenience' will be most important, followed by selection or range (10 per cent) and other aspects (2 per cent).

In terms of big-ticket purchases, 33 per cent of households are likely to spend on smartphones and consumers electronics like tablets, laptops, printers, routers etc, while 15 per cent will buy white goods and appliances such as AC, heater, vacuum cleaner, TV and fridge.

Around 15 per cent of respondents showed a preference for home renovation like furniture, decorative, furnishing, paints, sanitaryware and lighting.

About 40 per cent of households said they would like to visit the stores or market and buy the majority of items they need for this festive season, while 39 per cent said they would like to place orders via online sites or apps. About 13 per cent would like the stores to have their catalogue online and order for delivery.

E-commerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity and add features to be able to handle the spike in orders while ensuring a smooth experience for shoppers and sellers.

In a separate statement, Amazon India said it has expanded its fulfilment and delivery network in Kolkata. With this expansion, Amazon India will now have 4 fulfilment centres with more than 3.5 million cubic feet of storage space, 4 sortation centres with more than 2 lakh square feet of sortation area, and close to 25 delivery stations, including those operated by partners. ''This expansion will support more than 32,000 sellers in West Bengal, and enable growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation, packaging etc and create thousands of work opportunities for the youth in the state,” Akhil Saxena, Vice President of Customer Fulfilment Operations (APAC, MENA and LATAM) at Amazon, said.

Walmart-owned Flipkart said it is connecting more than 5,000 offline branded retail stores from over 300 cities across the country on its platform, including small and large format brand stores, offering products from fashion, large appliances, mobiles and consumer electronics. The company plans to onboard 10,000 branded retail stores by the end of the year.

Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra have announced sale events (starting October 3) and are lining up new launches and offers to woo shoppers. Players hold multiple sale events around Dussehra and Diwali.

Value e-commerce company Snapdeal on Thursday announced that its first 'Toofani Sale' of the season will kickstart from October 3 and will continue till October 10, 2021. “By spreading the deals over multiple days and making our best deals available online for a longer period of time, we wanted to give our customers the flexibility to plan their shopping around their schedules and convenience, as well as multiple opportunities to take advantage of the best offers and deals,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Personal care brand Vedix has also announced its 'Soundarya' Festival, offering discounts, flash sales, limited edition gift boxes etc. Puresight Systems, the official and exclusive distributor of iRobot products in India, has also announced festive season sale on its series of Roomba and Braava models. According to consulting firm RedSeer, e-commerce platforms are expected to potentially clock over USD 9 billion gross GMV (gross merchandise value) during the festive season this year as against USD 7.4 billion last year, a growth of 23 per cent.

During the first week of the festive season, these platforms are expected to register 30 per cent year-on-year growth in gross GMV to USD 4.8 billion. Gross GMV refers to the total value of goods sold on the platform before subtracting cancellation or return.

The report highlighted that in terms of categories, fashion is expected to see a steady recovery this festive season - in line with greater outdoor mobility of consumers and a steady rebound of fashion/office wear.

