India's Delicate Balancing Act: Navigating Energy Security Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni urges India to maintain a delicate balance in its diplomacy to protect crucial energy supply lines through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, amid ongoing Saudi-Houthi conflict and wider tensions with Iran. India faces challenges in securing its oil imports without antagonizing regional factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:02 IST
India's Delicate Balancing Act: Navigating Energy Security Amid Middle Eastern Tensions
Former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the face of escalating Middle Eastern tensions, former diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni warned India to carefully safeguard its energy supply routes in the Red Sea. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Soni highlighted the strategic importance of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, a corridor vital for India's oil imports.

Given the Houthi control in the region, Soni implored India to strike a balance, avoiding any moves that might provoke the Houthis and disrupt vital energy flows. He emphasized the dual pressure of sustaining alliances while securing national energy interests, noting the growing friction in the region involving Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Soni explained that despite Saudi Arabia's advanced military arsenal, they struggle against the Houthi's unconventional warfare tactics. Recent claims by the Houthis refuting Saudi allegations of threats to holy sites underscore the complex dynamics at play. For India, maintaining neutrality could be crucial for its economic stability and energy security.

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