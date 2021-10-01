Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki sales dip 46 pc to 86,380 units in Sep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 13:27 IST
Maruti Suzuki sales dip 46 pc to 86,380 units in Sep
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 46.16 percent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September.

The company had sold 1,60,442 units in September last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales slipped 54.9 percent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020, it added.

''Sales volume of the company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact,'' the auto major stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 45.18 percent to 14,936 units as compared to 27,246 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, slumped 75.19 percent to 20,891 units as against 84,213 cars in September last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined 36.04 percent to 981 units as compared with 1,534 units in September 2020.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, fell 22.11 percent to 18,459 units as compared to 23,699 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports however jumped over two folds at 17,565 units as against 7,834 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

