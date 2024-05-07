Uttarakhand CM Dhami announces land registration at Sri Ayodhyapuri for state guest house construction

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced land registration at Sri Ayodhyapuri for the construction of the Uttarakhand Bhawan and congratulated all the Lord Ram devotees of the state on Monday. Chief Minister Dhami also said that Uttarakhand has become the first state to do so and that the construction work for the Uttarakhand Bhawan will soon be started for the convenience of the devotees.

"Congratulations to all Ram devotees of the state! As per the earlier promise, the registration of the land allotted to the Uttarakhand government at Sri Ayodhyapuri, the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, has been done today. Uttarakhand has become the first state to do so. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, the construction work of Uttarakhand Bhawan will soon be started for the convenience of the devotees," posted CM Dhami on X. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister had earlier in January this year said that the state government would build a state guest house near the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

As a result of the special efforts of the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government allotted land for the state guest house in Ayodhya earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a mega roadshow in support of a BJP candidate from Ayodhya Lallu Singh on Sunday.

The city was decked up with life-size cutouts of the Prime Minister and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pictures of deities put up along the roads. The roadshow started from Sugriva Fort and ended at Lata Chowk via the Ram Path. It took more than an hour to cover this two-kilometer jam-packed road as people warmly greeted the PM and the CM, voicing their support for them in this election.

Along the entire route, people were chanting slogans in support of Modi-Yogi, and both leaders also greeted the supporters with folded hands and appealed for votes showing the 'lotus' flower. People kept chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' throughout the roadshow to greet the PM and the CM.

People and devotees from across the country thronged both sides of the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of PM Modi and CM Yogi during the roadshow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)